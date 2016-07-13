EDWARDSVILLE - Severe storms that swept through the River Bender area late Wednesday afternoon forced the postponement of scheduled baseball and softball events involving area teams and athletes.

The Metro East Bears American Legion baseball team's Illinois District 22 playoff game against top-seeded Highland was postponed to 7:30 p.m. Thursday because of the storms; the game will be played at Glik Park in Highland.

All other games in the playoff have been pushed back a day; Thursday's scheduled elimination game between Belleville, whom the Bears defeated 9-2 Tuesday night, and the loser of the Metro East-Highland game will now be played Friday night; should the Bears lose to Highland, the game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville.

The final of the double-elimination playoff will now be played Saturday, with a second game (if needed) set for Sunday; start times and venues are yet to be determined.

The St. Louis Amateur Softball Association's scheduled Illinois-Missouri junior and senior All-Star Games, which had been scheduled for Wednesday at Edwardsville High's softball grounds, was postponed because of the storms; a new date had not yet been determined as of Wednesday evening.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students, with concessions available and a 50/50 drawing set for between games.

