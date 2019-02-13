Name: Kevin Ray Lair

Parents: Steven and Bonnie (Newline) Lair of Chesterfield, IL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 17.5 inches

Date: October 21, 2018

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 10:25

Hospital: Missouri Baptist, St. Louis, MO

Siblings: Caleb Lair (18), Benjamin Lair (17)

Grandparents: Charles Newlin of Freeburg, IL; Paul and Jane Lair of Shipman, IL

Great Grandparents: Retha Newlin of Elizabethtown, IL

 