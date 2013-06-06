The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., (MM&R), today announced that attorney Kevin J. Stine has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Client Distinction Award. Stine received the recognition for having outstanding client reviews in the areas of communications, responsiveness, quality of service and value for money.

The results compiled by Martindale-Hubbell show that Stine earned an outstanding client review rating of 4.9 out of a maximum 5.0. Less that one percent of the 900,000+ attorneys listed on http://www.martindale.com and http://www.lawyers.com have been accorded this Martindale-Hubbell honor of distinction.

Martindale-Hubbell is known for being the information services company to the legal profession. The company was founded in 1868. It publishes the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory, which provides background information on United States lawyers and law firms. The directory was originally published, "to furnish to lawyers, bankers, wholesale merchants, manufacturers, real estate agents, and all others…the address of one reliable law firm, one reliable bank, and one reliable real estate office in every city in the United States.”[1]

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas. With offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo., MM&R’s principals and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, and commercial and tort litigation. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

