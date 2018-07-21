EDWARDSVILLE - Kerry Smith was appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting with her term effective immediately and ending in April of 2021.

“I just wanted to give back,” Smith said. “I’m not from Edwardsville, but I’ve lived here for five years in August and moved here before I decided what I was doing next in my career. I picked the place and then came up with the job, I think that much of the community. It’s just time for me to give back and I’m really excited to contribute whatever I can.”

Smith added the history of the community is very important to her and is excited to be apart of a team that ensures the history of Edwardsville is preserved.

