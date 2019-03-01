EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced Friday Kerry C. Cooley, 48, who pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder (Class X) on Dec. 3, 2018, in connection with a shooting at the Riverside Saloon in Alton on May 13, 2017, was sentenced to 24 years in Madison County Circuit Court.

The Alton Police Department was called to the Riverside Saloon at approximately 2:01 a.m. for a shooting that had occurred inside the establishment. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 24-year-old male victim with obvious gunshot wound injuries. The victim sustained serious injuries to his neck and vertebrae.

Attempted First Degree Murder is a Class X felony, punishable by 6 to 24 years in prison. First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe sought the maximum sentence of 24 years in prison, which was handed down today by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Coley must serve 85 percent of his sentence.

Gibbons said the Alton Police Department investigated the case, arresting Coley after reviewing surveillance footage from the bar.