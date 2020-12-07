Robert and Ada Kercher Of Foster Township will celebrate 50 years of marriage on December 19, 2020.

The former Ada M. Johnson married Robert in Zion Presbyterian church in Fosterburg. The couple has been blessed with children - Robert & Lisa Kercher of Alton, Christina & Christopher Eales of Alton; grandchildren - Ethan & Lucas Kercher, Samantha & Jessica Eales.

Robert is a retired electrical engineer for Wegman Electric, Ada is a retired clerk for Fosterburg Water District.

Robert and Ada are planning a celebration for post-COVID.

