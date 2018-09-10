O’FALLON - Kerber, Eck and Braeckel LLP recently acquired Diel and Forguson LLC in O’Fallon.

Since 1931 KEB has provided full-service accounting, tax, audit and consulting. The company provides a wide range of services including auditing, tax, payroll, accounting services, tax and estate planning, business consulting, business valuations, succession planning, asset management, retirement plan design and consulting, and litigation support and witnesses testimony.

The firm’s niches include small to mid-size businesses, many of which are family owned, individuals with tax and financial planning needs, farm operations, and government and not-for-profit clients.

Brian Wuertz CPA is the managing partner of the five local offices in the Metro-East, including Edwardsville, St. Louis, O’Fallon, Litchfield, and Columbia. KEB's primary Edwardsville office team includes Jenny Zipprich CPA and Kate Soberialski CPA, both tax managers, and Maleah Grothaus, tax senior.

"We have a culture that focuses on a strong work/life balance and a desire to help our clients succeed, which really drives our employees," KEB said in a release. "We are about building lasting relationships with our clients and offer a higher level of expertise, proactive planning and consulting that many people may be searching for.

"Our employees are a team of skilled individuals and their interdependence and collaboration are what allows us to provide exceptional service to our clients."

Jenny Zipprich is a CPA and tax manager in the Edwardsville office. She has been in public accounting for 12 years. Jenny focuses on providing tax preparation and planning services for individuals, businesses, and trusts, as well as helping individuals and their families with estate planning.

Kate Sobieralski is a CPA and tax manager in the Edwardsville office. She has been in public accounting for six years. Kate primarily focuses on business taxation for partnerships and S Corporations and enjoys the specialized areas of mergers, business acquisitions and sales.

Maleah Grothaus is a senior tax account in the Edwardsville office and has been in public accounting for four years. She focuses on individual and business taxation and related planning and also enjoys small business accounting services.

KEB provides services to a diverse client base and has had countless opportunities to work on unique, challenging and fun engagements over the years.

"We always welcome new opportunities that allow us to constantly grow and challenge ourselves," KEB said. "Our success is two-fold, based both on our foundation of skilled, compassionate and dedicated employees, as well as our wonderful clients who allow us to serve them and help them be successful. We truly work as a team within and amongst all of our offices, which allows us to provide the highest level of service we can.

"KEB recently acquired Diel & Forguson LLC in O’Fallon, IL., further expanding our team and capabilities. Our strong presence in the Metro East, from Litchfield to Edwardsville to O’Fallon to Columbia to St. Louis, allows us to serve a large number of clients with an extensive list of top-notch services.

You can find more information about KEB on their website at kebcpa.com.

