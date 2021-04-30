ST. LOUIS - It's possibly the slowest 10 minutes in sports. The 2021 KenTurtle Derby is the most anticipated virtual event of the spring season.

Taking place virtually at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, this year' KenTurtle Derby is the second annual Race for the Romaine (lettuce).

Grab your fancy hat and your Mint Julep and click on the Aquarium's live feed. The race festivities kick off at 1 p.m.

Running in this year's race are turtles Kyle, Benedict, Morty and Randy competing for the crown of lettuce in the Winner's Circle.

Days of preparation and training in the Aquarium's turtle area all come down to this. Watch with turtle fans from around the world as the KenTurtle Derby champion is crowned.

There are big shells to fill after Lorna's victory last year. There may be a come-from-the-shell win or a shell-shocking upset this year.

Tune into Facebook live at 1 p.m. for the race and stay tuned for turtle/racer stats, voting opportunities and printable flags to root for racers.

To access the live video feed on May 1, visit Facebook.

