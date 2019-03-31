EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE managed just a run on six hits Saturday, falling to Eastern Kentucky 9-1 in the second game of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Simmons Baseball Complex.

The Colonels improved to 16-12 overall and 5-3 in the OVC. EKU has won five straight OVC games. The Cougars fell to 8-16 overall and 4-7 in OVC play.

Eastern Kentucky got all the scoring it needed in the fourth inning. Three walks in the inning had the bases loaded with two outs when a wild pitch brought home the first run of the game. Corey Conklin, Logan Thomason, and Will Johnson then collected consecutive doubles to plate four more runs.

"As sharp as David was the first couple innings, he ran into some trouble with some free bases and putting some guys on," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. The difference in the game is they made an adjustment to David and started taking him the other way with the wind. They strung together three hits and put up the five-spot."

The Cougars, who had already left the bases loaded in the first two innings, loaded them again in the bottom of the fourth on a hit, an error, and a walk. Jack Rigoni scored on a wild pitch, but it was all SIUE could get.

"We had a chance in the bottom half of the inning and didn't capitalize on the bases-loaded opportunity," Lyons added.

Llorens (2-3) lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He struck out eight but he walked six. Michael Shereyk worked 2 1/3 innings allowing two runs and striking out three. Cole Milam also struck out three and allowed two runs in two innings. Ryan Byrd worked a scoreless ninth and picked up a strikeout.

"Mike Shereyk did a good job there for a few innings," Lyons said. "We were able to lengthen the game but we just never got it going offensively."

Eastern Kentucky starter Kaven Brown allowed just the single, unearned, run in seven innings. He walked five and struck out one and improved to 6-1 with the win.

SIUE's six hits came from six different hitters. Conklin and Thomason each had two hits for EKU.

The final game of the three-game series is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

"We talk about how important Sunday is," Lyons said. "It is pivotal for us to avoid the sweep."

