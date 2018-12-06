COLLINSVILLE - An East St. Louis man is in custody for a shooting that took place at 11:44 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, in the 1100 block of 23rd St. in East St. Louis.

The subject that was shot died hours later at a hospital in St. Louis, MO. The deceased individual was identified as 19-year-old, Zioyun Moton. Moton was an East St. Louis, IL., resident. During the investigation, probable cause was established to detain one individual, Kenneth Harlen, 20, of East St. Louis.

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, the results of the investigation were turned over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges. At the conclusion of their review, they issued the charge against Harlen.

Harlen was charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, in that on or about December 3, 2018, acting in a reckless manner, he performed an act likely to cause death or great bodily harm to some individual, in that he discharged a firearm in the presence of Zioyun Moton, causing a projectile from that firearm to strike Moton, thereby causing his death, the charge said.

Harlen's bond was set at $50,000. He remains in the custody of East St. Louis Police Department.

The investigation was jointly investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police – Zone 6 Investigations.

The public is reminded that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court beyond a reasonable doubt

