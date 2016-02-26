Name: Kenleemarie Lynn Fuller

Parents: JassaMarie Bonser and Austin Fuller

Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 8:04 pm

Date: January 14th, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grand parents:
Amy and Denny Gardner of Benld, Lisa and Chris Fuller of Washington

Great Grandparents:
Charles and Linda Bates of East Alton, Larry and Sandra Garrett of Bethalto

