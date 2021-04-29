ALTON - Kendra Jones has devoted much of her life to physical fitness and food preparation. Two of her passions led to her new Alton business KJ Fitness & Food, LLC.

Jones has been a huge inspiration to people in the Alton area as a personal trainer and she now has added the food preparation business to her attire. Jones’ goal is to help people become physically fit and she combines personal training with meal preparation as her way.

Jones rents out the kitchen from Jason Harrison at Riverbend Billiards at 900 Broadway Ave. in Alton. She trains people at U Fit at 200 Curvey St., technically a Godfrey address but on the Alton border.

She said she became involved in physical fitness and diet when she went on a weight loss/fitness program of her own. One thing led to another and she became a personal trainer, now has the meal preparation service.

She was encouraged to start the food-prep business after the personal training business blossomed.

KJ Fitness & Food’s meal prep business continues to grow and right now the new summer menu is out.

“People can place their order by noon Monday for Tuesday evening pick up and place orders by noon Wednesday for Thursday evening pickup,” she said. “The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Sunday evening pick up.”

“I love the business,” she said. “I enjoy physically cooking. I have always prepared everything for my household. I like teaching people about how cleaning up their food can make such a difference.”

The meals are made fresh but can be frozen, except for salads, she said.

“It has been awesome being at the old Riverbend Billiards because of Jason Harrison. He is an awesome guy and he and my boyfriend know each other well."

Popular meals involve a wide variety: steak and eggs with gold potatoes, southwest tacos with guac salsa, chocolate peanut butter protein bites, meatballs, zucchini salad, a chicken big Cobb salad and a chicken shrimp Asian bowl. Also, a buffalo chicken wrap, barbecue chicken, chicken nuggets, taco turkey wrap, taco turkey bowl, lean burger bowl and the steak meal with sautéed broccoli and mushrooms.

Jones’ goal is to continue to help more and more people with her business, both through personal training and meal preparation.

“I would love to grow the business big,” she said. “Ideally, I would like to have a gym and kitchen combined together.”

For more information or to place orders, contact ((618) 610-0032 or visit Facebook.

