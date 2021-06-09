IHSA PLAYOFFS



ROXANA 4, CARLINVILLE 0: Kendall Kamp and Macie Lucas each had a brace (two goals) as Roxana advanced to the last 16 in the Class 1A playoffs with a win over Carlinville in the sectional semifinal at Carlinville.

Kamp assisted twice, while Lucas also had an assist as Kaylyn Dixon made four saves in recording the clean sheet. Mitilda Mitchell had 18 saves in goal for the Cavaliers.

Roxana is now 15-2-2 and meets Marquette Catholic at home on Friday in the sectional semifinal, the kickoff time to be announced. Carlinville was eliminated with a 6-5-0 record.

