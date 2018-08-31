EDWARDSVILLE – For Edwardsville senior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman, you couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2018 season.

Abdur-Rahman, considered one of the St. Louis area’s top football prospects, ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns while completing four passes of six attempts for 77 more yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 63-0 win over McCluer North in the season opener Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

“We knew we had to come out," Abdur-Rahman said in a post-game interview last Friday. "We weren’t letting up this time. Last season, we started off good like that, kind of let down in the second half. This year, we just knew we had to finish up, and get ready for CBC.”

And that the Tigers did. And in a most grand style as well.

Abdur-Rahman gave much credit to his offensive line, who opened the holes for him.

“My line did a great job,’ Abdur-Rahman said. “They opened up the holes, and then from there, that’s the end of that story. Block for a couple of seconds, give me a little bit of time, that’s what my O-line did. They turned into touchdowns.”

The first of Abdur-Rahman’s touchdown passes was to Chase Moore, who made an unbelievable catch, outwrestling and overpowering a Stars’ defensive back to grab the ball for the score.

“Amazing, amazing,” Abdur-Rahman said. “That’s all I gotta say, amazing. He took the ball from him. A grown-man catch we like to call that,” he also said with another smile.

The Tigers will travel to CBC Friday night in a game between two of the area’s top teams. Last year, the Cadets won at Edwardsville 40-19, and Abdur-Rahman knows his team will be going into the game with great confidence. He also knows what it’ll take to get the win.

“We’re just going to prepare, get better every day this week,” Abdur-Rahman said, “and we’ll roll into CBC with a lot of confidence.”

