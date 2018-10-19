EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville senior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman had a big game, rushing for touchdowns of 80 yards and 40 yards as the Tigers defeated Belleville West 37-6 this past Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Edwardsville’s Homecoming and Senior Night game.

Abdur-Rahman thought that Tigers had a great game plan, and executed it very well.

“Yes, sir, we just did what we were supposed to do all week,” Abdur-Rahman said in a postgame interview. “We had a really good game plan, we came out, we executed it, and we put them into the ground, just like we knew we would.”

Abdur-Rahman’s 80-yard touchdown run, which was the game’s opening score, was all of a result of great blocking by his offensive line.

“Well, the hole opened up; it was big enough for a bus to fit through,” Abdur-Rahman said, “so that’s all a shoutout to my O-line. I didn’t do nothing that special, I just ran through the hole that was obviously there.”

The Tigers executed well in all phases of the game – offense, defense, and special teams – and Abdur-Rahman knew that would be a key part of the game.

“We knew we had to come out and start the game and end the game the same way we started,” Abdur-Rahman said, “We came out, we did our job, we did our little things right, we won the turnover battle. So that’s what happens when you do that, we completely dominated them.”

Abdur-Rahman gave tremendous credit to his offensive linemen, who did a great job in getting the blocks that sprang open the big plays.

“They did a great job, definitely coming along,” Abdur-Rahman said. “They get better and better every week. It’s crazy, you know. Coach (Matt) Martin even knows it. He watches it every week. Every week, they’re improving, you know, and that’s what the goal is, to get better and better every week.”

Abdur-Rahman wasn’t surprised that the Tigers were able to defeat West handily. It was a matter of execution.

“Actually, I wasn’t surprised at the score,” Abdur-Rahman said. “I knew we could do it. I just knew we had to execute and finish the game from start to end.”

The Tigers have played very good competition week in and week out, and Abdur-Rahman felt that it helped prepare his team for the game.

“We play competition this whole season,” Abdur-Rahman said. “Our first three games, big games. Then on the other hand, not so much. They came here thinking they were going to put us away, but they weren’t ready. I don’t think they prepared for us the way we prepared for them.”

