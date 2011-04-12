Godfrey, Ill. - April 12, 2011 – KemperSports, a Northbrook, Ill.-based golf management company, recently named industry veteran Tim Grossman as general manager of Lockhaven Country Club in Godfrey, Ill. KemperSports took over management of the private club in April 2010.

A St. Louis native, Grossman is a 15-year veteran in the restaurant and golf club management industry. Prior to joining KemperSports and his current post as general manager of Lockhaven Country Club, he served as restaurant operations manager of Casino Queen, a privately held casino in East St. Louis, Mo.

Other positions include serving as chief operating officer and general manager of Forest Hills Country Club in Chesterfield, Mo., general manager of The Players Club in Crescent, Mo. and clubhouse manager at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

“Tim has a proven track record of success in managing premium clubs in the local market,” said KemperSports Regional Operating Executive Terry Hanley. . “His significant experience, dedication to customer service and knowledge of the market will be a tremendous asset to the members of Lockhaven Country Club.”

Since opening in 1956, Lockhaven Country Club has continued to serve as a staple in the community for golfers and non-golfers alike, while remaining one of the premier private clubs in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Club offers one of the most strategically challenging, yet playable golf courses in the market designed by the renowned Robert B. Harris. The course is widely recognized for its elevated tees, wide tree-lined fairways and contoured putting greens providing members and guests of all skill levels an enjoyable golf experience.

In addition to the championship golf course, Lockhaven Country Club boasts a full service clubhouse with casual and formal dining and expansive banquet facility. The Club also offers a family -friendly, an expansive swimming pool with a poolside food and beverage bar.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Friday, May 6, Lockhaven Country Club will be hosting an Open House for those who are interested in learning more about the Club. Lockhaven’s staff will provide complimentary drinks and appetizers from 5-9 P.M for potential Members. Potential members are also encouraged to reserve a complimentary tee time on May 6.

For more information about Lockhaven Country Club, please visit www.lockhavencountryclub.com.

About KemperSports

Northbrook, Ill.-based KemperSports operates golf facilities as well as athletic clubs, lodging venues and major sporting events, including nationally ranked courses and tournament venues such as Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Dorado Beach Resort & Club, The Glen Club, Desert Willow Golf Resort and Chambers Bay, host of the 2015 U.S. Open. Affiliate KemperSports Marketing & Communications, a sports marketing, events and public relations agency, has produced and managed major national and international events, including the EA SPORTS Maui Invitational college basketball tournament. For more information, visit www.kempersports.com.

Editor’s note

High-resolution photos of Tim Grossman and Lockhaven Country Club are available upon request.

More like this: