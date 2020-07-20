Kelsey LaDon Gihring
Name: Kelsey LaDon Gihring
Parents: Kaitlyn Miller and Konner Gihring
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 19 1/4 inches
Date: 7-1-2020
Time: 3:51am
Hospital: St. Anthony’s Hospital
Grandparents: Brandy Mank and Rodney Miller of Bethalto, IL and Bob and Kasey Gihring of Edwardsville, IL
Great Grandparents: Stella and Ed Miller of Wood River, IL, Jim Mank of Bethalto, IL, Kathy and Monte Little of Granite City, IL and Minnie Sheppard of Moro, IL
