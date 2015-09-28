http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/15-9-18-Gary-LaRocque-on-Carson-Kelly.mp3

Just two seasons ago, Carson Kelly was a third baseman–but today he was recognized for his work behind the plate by Rawlings as their 2015 Minor League Gold Glove winner.

Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 86th overall selection in the 2012 MLB Draft, Kelly spent his first two seasons at third base before being asked to make the conversion to catcher.

“He really distinguished himself,” said Gary LaRocque, the Cardinals Director of Player Development in a recent interview. “He threw very well. His transition–his footwork, arm really came together well this year.”

“Carson has not disappointed anyone with his work defensively at all,” continued LaRocque. “He is a tireless worker and he works extremely hard with the pitching staff. They enjoy throwing to him. I’ve seen a lot of progress in the Florida State League with Carson Kelly defensively.”

This season at Palm Beach, he posted a .996 fielding percentage in 104 games for the Cardinals. Kelly also threw out 36 percent of base stealers (31 of 55) and allowed just six passed balls in 920.1 innings. He made just three errors, with all three coming on errant throws.

At the plate, Kelly finished the season with a .219 average with 8 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Offensively, he really came along the back of the year,” said LaRocque, citing the bigger ballparks and more depth in pitching rotations the batters have to contend with. “It’s a real challenge and Carson hung in there really well offensively after a slow start. Really came on in the second half in July and August, so overall really solid year for him.”

Kelly is currently getting extra work in the Instructional League.

TOP FIVE ATTENDANCE

–For the second consecutive season, the St. Louis Cardinals topped the 3.5 million mark in attendance as officially 3,520,889 fans received tickets to enter the gates at Busch Stadium this season.

Sunday’s attendance was 45,021–the 37th sell out of the season.

This is the 12th straight season and 19th time in franchise history the Cardinals have drawn over 3 million fans and the attendance figure is the fifth highest for the team, with 2007 (3,552,180) remaining as the top drawing season for St. Louis.

Overall, the Los Angeles Dodgers (3,624,036) led MLB in attendance for 2015, followed by the Cardinals, San Francisco (3,086,238), the New York Yankees (3,036,446), and the Los Angeles Dodgers rounding out the top five.