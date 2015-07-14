Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Kelly Medlin, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) has joined the behavioral health department at Bethalto Health Center, #2 Terminal Drive, Suite 8 in East Alton, Ill. Medlin provides a variety of therapy services for patients of all ages, with a special focus on postpartum issues, ADHD and grief counseling.

“My goal as an advocate for our patients is to give them hope again,” said Medlin. “Having that outside person to talk to without the fear of judgment makes a huge difference for anyone facing a difficult time in his or her life.”



Medlin received both her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and her Master of Social Work from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Prior to joining Bethalto Health Center, Medlin served in a variety of roles at WellSpring Resources in Alton and at Magellan Health Services. She is a board member for the National Alliance on Mental Illness – Southwestern Illinois chapter and a member of the Madison County Heroin Task Force. She has also volunteered with the Reveille Network, which raises awareness about the needs of local military families.



Medlin is currently accepting new patients at Bethalto Health Center, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 618-259-0365.



About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 29 health centers across nine counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

