Congratulations to Keli Spinks of the Alton Memorial Lab, center, who is the AMH May Employee of the Month. Keli received her award on May 6 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Ruth Tepen, manager of the Lab. An anonymous nomination for Keli said that she “is the perfect example of dedication to quality patient care. She has been the driving force behind the implementation of COVID testing in the AMH Lab. She validated and implemented two COVID testing methods so that we can better serve our critically ill and urgent/emergent procedure patients. Keli strategically set up the pre-analytical workstation for FLU/RSV/COVID testing so lab technical staff are protected during the testing phase. Keli volunteers without hesitation to help cover shifts when staffing needs arise. She immediately offers a helping hand to co-workers who need assistance outside of work. When the pandemic first started, Keli made cloth masks and accessories so that employees and their families were provided PPE. Keli is the true spirit of what it means to be caring, compassionate, and heartfelt.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

4 days ago - Seasonal Respiratory Viruses Continue to Impact Illinois Following the Holidays

Dec 8, 2023 - IDPH Reports that COVID-19, Other Respiratory Viruses are Mounting Across the State

Jan 7, 2024 - Seasonal Respiratory Viruses Circulating Widely in Illinois Following the Holidays

3 days ago - Deliberate Expansion Leads To Growth For OSF Medical Group In 2023

Aug 24, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony’s Only Riverbend Region Hospital To Implement Next Generation Lab Analyzer Technology

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.