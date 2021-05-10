Keli Spinks Earns May Employee Honor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Congratulations to Keli Spinks of the Alton Memorial Lab, center, who is the AMH May Employee of the Month. Keli received her award on May 6 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Ruth Tepen, manager of the Lab. An anonymous nomination for Keli said that she “is the perfect example of dedication to quality patient care. She has been the driving force behind the implementation of COVID testing in the AMH Lab. She validated and implemented two COVID testing methods so that we can better serve our critically ill and urgent/emergent procedure patients. Keli strategically set up the pre-analytical workstation for FLU/RSV/COVID testing so lab technical staff are protected during the testing phase. Keli volunteers without hesitation to help cover shifts when staffing needs arise. She immediately offers a helping hand to co-workers who need assistance outside of work. When the pandemic first started, Keli made cloth masks and accessories so that employees and their families were provided PPE. Keli is the true spirit of what it means to be caring, compassionate, and heartfelt. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip