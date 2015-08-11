ROXANA -- In the shadow of the Charles Raich Jr. Football Stadium at Roxana Senior High School, the 2015 Roxana Shells football team hit the practice field on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015.

Armed with a veteran coaching staff, Head Coach Pat Keith led his team of 60 young athletes onto the field to begin practice early in the morning.



“It’s been a pretty good turnout this year,” Keith said, reflecting on the size of his team.

Keith is grateful for his consistent group of coaching staff, who have been with him for the past six years. Keith’s assistant varsity coaching staff includes John Lawrence and Steve Slater. His other assistant staff includes Terry Chester, Bill Smith, and Mike Devine.

When it comes to the team’s strategy and skill, Keith remained humble and insisted that it all depends on the basics.

“I think we have the opportunity to have a lot of success this year, but first, we have to do all of the little things right. If we pay attention to the details, everything else starts to take care of itself,” Keith said.

Tuesday morning’s practice was an exceptionally gorgeous day for practicing football, when normally, the sun and humidity beats down on the field. Keith insists that he and his coaching staff make the most of their boys’ health and welfare.

“(The team) do a good job at keeping hydrated, getting rest, and eating a good diet.” Keith said.

The 2015 Roxana Shells Football team will begin their season on Friday, Aug. 28 with a duel against Carlinville on their home turf.

“Every week we go out there this year is a big battle,” Keith said. “Every single game is important.”

