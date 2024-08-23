SPRINGFIELD — In a decisive move, the Illinois State Board of Elections voted unanimously today to keep Jay Keeven on the ballot, following a recommendation from the hearing officer. The ruling came after Illinois Democrats filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Keeven from the ballot, citing the newly enacted "Katie Stuart Protection Act."

Keeven said the "Katie Stuart Protection Act," which was swiftly passed by Illinois Democrats, "aimed to change election rules mid-cycle to prevent incumbents from facing challengers. However, the law was previously declared unconstitutional by a court in Sangamon County."

In response to the ruling, Keeven expressed his gratitude and reiterated his commitment to providing voters with a choice.

"I am thankful that the Illinois State Board of Elections made the right decision. Our campaign followed the rules and our voters deserve a choice in this election," Keeven said. "For months, Democrats in Springfield have tried every possible way to keep the voters in the Metro-East from having a choice in November. Today, they lost."

Keeven also highlighted the growing momentum of his campaign, stating, "With every attempt to kick me off of the ballot, our campaign continues to gain momentum. I am grateful that the voters of our district have a choice and I am working every day to be the common sense and ethical candidate our area deserves."

