SPRINGFIELD - After the Illinois House passed an elections omnibus bill yesterday that should be named the “Katie Stuart Protection Act,” her Republican challenger Jay Keeven today filed his nominating petitions at the Illinois State Board of Elections.

“I want to thank all of my supporters and my team who were able to rally so quickly to gather the required signatures,” said Keeven. “Now that I have filed the petitions with 828 signatures, I look forward to continuing to meet voters in the 112th District and earn their support in November.”

Within just 24 hours of the bill passing the House, Keeven was able to rally supporters to gather hundreds of signatures. This show of force from Keeven demonstrates exactly why the super-majority in the House felt the need to force through the legislation attempting to keep him off of the ballot.

HRO Chairman Ryan Spain added, “This election year interference backfired. The voters of the Metro-East deserve options on their ballot and they showed they are ready for change with this impressive petition drive over the past 24 hours.”

