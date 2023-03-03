GLEN CARBON – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is pleased to announce a free eNewsletter service through her office as a way for constitutions to stay up to date with what’s happening in Springfield and throughout the 56th District.

“I am excited to announce our first newsletter has been sent out to email inboxes across the 56th District,” said Senator Harriss. “This is a great way for residents across the Metro-East to stay informed about what is happening in Springfield and free legislative events around the district.”

To sign up for Senator Harriss’ email newsletters, go to https://senatorericaharriss.com/e-news-2/.

“Constituents oftentimes want to know how they can get involved in the legislative process, or the status of important legislation that impacts them. By signing up for my newsletter, you will get all the latest information straight to your inbox without you having to seek it out yourself.”

