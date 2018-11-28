ALTON – Curbside Skate Shop used to be an Alton establishment in the early part of the 21st Century.

Skaters from across the city would build custom boards with branded decks and an assortment of parts. Skateboarding became such a trend in Alton that a skate park was built near Hellrung Park in Alton. The park still stands, but the business front at the corner of Fourth and State is vacant. Several businesses have come and gone since then, but the spirit of Curbside still resides in Alton.

Former owner Denny DuMey is working with some of his old customers, who were teenagers when the brick-and-mortar business was in operation, to bring a bit more skate culture to Alton. There are no plans at this time to reopen the business, and even the branded decks may be limited to an online supply, but business is not the focus. Skating is.

“We've been going down to the skate park and a lot of the kids from the neighborhood are coming down and asking to use our boards,” Tyler Armstead said. “We figured we could help them get their own boards and maybe teach them a few tricks or two.”

Armstead is spearheading a campaign with DuMey's old brand to bring skating back to the kids of Alton. Curbside brand decks and accessories are currently being made in order to get kids to skate. Armstead said his goal is to get kids out of the house and give them something to do.

“Skateboarding brings people together,” he said. “It's also a great way for kids to get out there and do something. If kids are out skateboarding, they're out getting exercise and they're really focusing on something, you know? And everyone skates. Boys skate, girls skate, black and white kids skate together. It's a great way to bring people out and bring them together.”

To get boards and safety equipment into the hands of young people across Alton, the new faces of Curbside have established a GoFundMe - https://www.gofundme.com/6dvqbqg - for the purpose of buying gear for kids to skateboard. They are also going to host a party on Dec. 21, 2018, at the Backroom of Bottle and Barrel in Alton to celebrate the winter solstice and collect gear and funds to help get athletic equipment and skateboards into the hands of young people (or more specifically, under their feet).

The GoFundMe was established two weeks ago, and has a goal of $2,000. Funds raised by that will go toward Curbside 7.5'' decks, Curbside trucks, bearings and warm clothing, but Armstead said the funds are not limited to those items. Suggestions from those donating are welcomed.

A donation of $25 covers winter gear or skate deck, $50 covers a deck and trucks, $75 covers a complete skate deck and $100 covers both a skate deck and winter gear.

More gifts and donations will be collected through the Winter Solstice Show, which promises to have a collection of various local artists for fun through the longest night of the year.

All donations will be presented to neighborhood kids at the skate park near Hellrung this coming winter months.

