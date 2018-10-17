EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

This week's honoree is SIUE men's soccer player Keegan McHugh. The junior from St. Charles, Missouri, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in business and has a grade point average of 3.21.

McHugh has started 13 games in a midfield role for the Cougars this season. He scored SIUE's lone goal in the 1-1 draw with Western Michigan last Saturday. McHugh is third on the team in scoring with eight points (three goals, two assists).

SIUE men's soccer carries its eight game unbeaten streak to West Virginia as the Cougars will take on the Mountaineers Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

More like this: