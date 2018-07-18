Keaton James Rice
July 18, 2018 10:00 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Keaton James Rice
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Steve & Kylie Rice
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz
Date: July 6, 2018
Time: 7:40 a.m.
Siblings: James Johnson (30), Brittany King (25), Steven Rice (22), Trent Sanders (16), Daxton Rice (18 months)
Grandparents: Carl & Cindy Eaker of Cottage Hills, Roy & Dee Roam of Wood River, Wanda Nicholson of Cottage Hills