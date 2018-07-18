Name: Keaton James Rice

Parents: Steve & Kylie Rice

Birth Length: 20 inches

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz

Date: July 6, 2018

Time: 7:40 a.m.

Siblings: James Johnson (30), Brittany King (25), Steven Rice (22), Trent Sanders (16), Daxton Rice (18 months)

Grandparents: Carl & Cindy Eaker of Cottage Hills, Roy & Dee Roam of Wood River, Wanda Nicholson of Cottage Hills

 