SMITHTON – Jack Kaylor drove home a pair of runs, while Nolan Parker scattered three hits in pitching a shutout as the Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team won its season finale over Smithton 12-0 in the regular season finale for the Legionnaires in District 22 Thursday night at Smithton’s home park.

Post 126 ends the season 12-15, and go into the Legion postseason on Monday hosting Trenton in the District 22 playoffs, which eventually will lead to the Great Lakes region’s berth into the 97th playing of the Legion World Series next month.

Alton scored once in the third to take the lead, then scored six in the fifth inning and five more in the seventh to gain the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyler Mills led the way for the Legionnaires with three hits, while Kaylor had his hit and two RBIs, Parker and Ayden Calvert had a hit and RBI each, Marcus Payne, Logan Bogard and Mykai Taylor all had hits, and both Carson Bristow and Roman Cross had a RBI. Parker pitched a complete game on the mound, scattering three hits while walking three and striking out nine.

Alton hosts Trenton in the opening round of the District 22 playoffs on Monday at the Bethalto Sports Complex in a game that starts at 7 p.m. The double elimination tournament is scheduled throughout the week, with games being played at the highest seeded teams. The district winner, along with the Legionnaires, move on to the Fifth Division tournament at the Bethalto Sports Complex July 24-28, with the division champions advancing to the Illinois state tournament in Barrington July 31-Aug. 4.

The winner will represent Illinois in the Great Lakes regional in Wheaton Aug. 7-11, with the Legion World Series set for Aug. 15-20 at Veterans Field at Keeler Stadium in its now-traditional home of Shelby, N.C.

More like this: