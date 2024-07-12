SMITHTON – Jack Kaylor drove home a pair of runs, while Nolan Parker scattered three hits in pitching a shutout as the Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team won its season finale over Smithton 12-0 in the regular season finale for the Legionnaires in District 22 Thursday night at Smithton’s home park.

Post 126 ends the season 12-15, and go into the Legion postseason on Monday hosting Trenton in the District 22 playoffs, which eventually will lead to the Great Lakes region’s berth into the 97th playing of the Legion World Series next month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton scored once in the third to take the lead, then scored six in the fifth inning and five more in the seventh to gain the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyler Mills led the way for the Legionnaires with three hits, while Kaylor had his hit and two RBIs, Parker and Ayden Calvert had a hit and RBI each, Marcus Payne, Logan Bogard and Mykai Taylor all had hits, and both Carson Bristow and Roman Cross had a RBI. Parker pitched a complete game on the mound, scattering three hits while walking three and striking out nine.

Alton hosts Trenton in the opening round of the District 22 playoffs on Monday at the Bethalto Sports Complex in a game that starts at 7 p.m. The double elimination tournament is scheduled throughout the week, with games being played at the highest seeded teams. The district winner, along with the Legionnaires, move on to the Fifth Division tournament at the Bethalto Sports Complex July 24-28, with the division champions advancing to the Illinois state tournament in Barrington July 31-Aug. 4.

The winner will represent Illinois in the Great Lakes regional in Wheaton Aug. 7-11, with the Legion World Series set for Aug. 15-20 at Veterans Field at Keeler Stadium in its now-traditional home of Shelby, N.C.

More like this:

Jul 11, 2024 - Bogard and Parker Secure Alton’s 1-0 Victory Over Aviston

Jul 20, 2024 - Bristow Drives In Three Runs, Parker Adds Two RBIs, Alton Post 126 Scored Twice In Sixth, Wins Over Highland 8-6, Moves To District Final  

Jun 23, 2024 - Young Legionnaires Come Up Big In Seventh Inning, Hits Trenton Post 778 With 12-Run Seventh, Takes District 22 Win 18-2  

Jul 15, 2024 - Champlin, Hickman Combine for Perfect Game in District Finals, Murray Has 3 RBIs

Jul 20, 2024 - Hickman Has Three Hits, Three RBIs, Harris Fans Eight, Junior Legionnaires Win Fifth Division Opener Over Breese 10-0, Advance To Winner Bracket  

 