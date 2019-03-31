EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville girls softball pitcher Kay Swanson had a very good performance on Friday against an equally very good Civic Memorial team, allowing only one hit and one run in four-and-one-third innings in the Tigers’ 7-1 win over the Eagles at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Swanson credited the team with doing their jobs in getting the win.

“I’d say the key was just focusing on what we had to do as a team,” Swanson said in a postgame interview, “and everybody did their job. And then Ryleigh (Owens) came in later, and did a really good job backing me up.”

Swanson enjoyed good run support, as the Tigers came up with three in the bottom of the first, a lead they would never relinquish. Owens came in the game in the bottom of the fifth and struck out two of the three batters she faced in the inning to stop a CM uprising.

“Oh, yeah, they helped. Everyone hitting and driving in runs, so everyone did really well,” Swanson said.

The Tigers are still working hard, but seem to be putting everything together at the right time.

“Yeah, we’re still working, but yeah, we’re all coming together and really working as a team,” Swanson said.

The season’s first month has just about concluded, but the goals for both Swanson and the Tigers are still the same.

“I think as a team and everyone, we’re just trying to do what we can to be the best players that we can be for one another,” Swanson said, “and just working with each other.”

Swanson felt her best pitches on the day depending on the situations that presented themselves through the game.

“I would say just dependent on the batter,” Swanson said. “Different batters like different pitches, or didn’t like different pitches, so I would just say it was a mix of all of them,” she said with a smile and laugh.

