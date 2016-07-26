Kay releases statement on Auditor General ignoring State Board of Education deadline Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville - Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement after Auditor General Frank J Mautino yet again refused to cooperate with the State Board of Elections: Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities!

"Auditor General Frank Mautino ignored yet another deadline to file a report with the Illinois State Board of Elections pertaining to questionable expenditures made by his campaign committee – "Committee for Frank J Mautino." It is obvious Auditor General Mautino is not going to cooperate with the State as he continues to ignore deadlines required by the State Board of Elections. His refusal to comply leads me to believe there is something he does not want the public to know. Frank Mautino should resign as Auditor General as his refusal to respond to public questions surrounding his ethical conduct has demonstrated that he is unfit to remain in office."