Glen Carbon, IL…The Illinois House Executive Committee held a public hearing today in Chicago to discuss gaming expansion in Illinois. State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) participated in the hearing to express his opposition to Representative Rita's amendment which would exclude Fairmont Race Track from obtaining a casino license if this gaming bill becomes law.



“I am optimistic Fairmont will be included in the legislation,” said Rep. Kay. “It is unconscionable to think that a single Illinois race track would be deliberately excluded from this bill.”

SB 1739 would also divert 90% of the revenue generated at Fairmont to East St. Louis (45%) and Alton (45%), leaving Collinsville with only 10% of the revenue. Collinsville will incur increased costs to provide police protection, fire protection, and improving and maintaining roads and infrastructure. Rep. Kay was very concerned with the proposed revenue allocation.

“The bill in its current form is erroneous and unfair to the people of my district and the stakeholders at Fairmont,” Rep. Kay added. “Sending 90% of the revenue outside of Collinsville is nonsense. The city of Collinsville should not be forced to bail out East St. Louis. This is a major gaming expansion bill that allows all horse race tracks to obtain a casino license and if amended would exclude Fairmont Race Track which is simply not fair.”

