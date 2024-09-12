ALTON — Kavon Lacey, one of Alton High School's most celebrated basketball players of all time, has continued to make an impact both on and off the court. Lacey, who scored 1,499 points during his high school career, was an all-state selection and played a pivotal role in leading the Redbirds to a 100-27 record during his career, securing two regional titles and one sectional crown.

After a successful high school career, Lacey went on to play college basketball at the University of Evansville from 2007 to 2011. There, he emerged as a team leader, contributing 537 points, 282 assists, and 257 rebounds over his collegiate career. Lacey's leadership skills have since translated into his current role as the men's basketball coach at Lewis and Clark Community College.

As the new season approaches, Lacey expressed his enthusiasm for the Trailblazers' prospects. "I am excited about the upcoming season," he said, reflecting on his journey from a standout player to a mentor and coach.

Lacey, born in Alton in 1989 to Victor and Olivia Lacey, has also developed a passion for golf. His skills were on display at the recent Alton Black Alumni Association's Golf Tournament, an event that raises funds for college scholarships. Lacey emphasized the importance of the tournament for the community.

"It's great to come back every time and have our alumni here," Lacey remarked. "We had many people come to the tournament; it's very special. It's good to see family and friends and have great camaraderie with people we haven't seen in a long time."

The Alton Black Alumni Association's Golf Tournament not only showcased Lacey's athletic versatility but also highlighted his ongoing commitment to supporting educational opportunities for future generations.

