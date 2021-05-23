

Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of Katy Trail: A Guided Tour Through History, by Kathy Schrenk. This new guidebook contains seven historic rides and leads readers on a beautiful biking tour through the attractions and secret spots along the Katy Trail.

The Katy Trail is a monument to the pioneer spirit of America and U.S. westward expansion. It's a testament to Missourians’ love for their parks and outdoor spaces. Katy Trail: A Guided Tour through History is the guide every trail user needs to explore the trail and appreciate the epic role the corridor plays in the history of the state and the nation.

Much of the Katy Trail parallels the Missouri River, placing trail users squarely in the footsteps of Daniel Boone’s frontier explorations and the first stretch of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The first rails of the MKT—or Missouri-Kansas-Texas—Railroad were laid in the 1860s, but more than a century later, when the MKT's owners were set to retire the rail line, cyclists and preservationists conceived the country’s longest rails to trails project, and the Katy Trail was born, now stretching 237 miles.

Get insider tips in each section, including detailed directions, dining advice and notable sights along the way. Learn how much shade the trail provides or plan a day based on the book's themed itineraries such as the Family Outing or Historic Foray.

Local author and avid hiker and cyclist Kathy Schrenk is the reader's personal trail guide on these paths she’s traversed many times over. Rider will enjoy the Katy Trail with this new guide as they pedal through centuries of history along miles of scenic river country.

The new book is available wherever books are sold. Copies purchased from https://katytrailtours.com will give 25% of proceeds to Magnificent Missouri, a nonprofit that conserves and celebrates the trail.

Learn more about Katy Trail: A Guided Tour Through History here.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kathy Schrenk started riding the rail trails of the Midwest with her aunt and uncle as soon as she old enough to pedal. She began writing shortly thereafter and has worked as a newspaper reporter and magazine writer for 25 years. While living in California for more than a decade she became an experienced cyclist and outdoorswoman. In 2013 she returned to the Midwest, determined to find the best outdoor experience the region had to offer. She started and leads a social media hiking group for families that has more than 2,000 members. Her book Best Hikes Kids St Louis and Beyond was released in 2018.



PRESENTATIONS AND BOOK SIGNINGS

Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bike Stop Cafe

701 S Riverside Drive

St. Charles, MO 63301

(636) 724-9900

Free and Open to the Public

Virtual Book Event

Wednesday, June 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kirkwood Public Library

(314) 821-5770

Registration required to receive the Zoom meeting information

Free and Open to the Public.

Presentation and Book Signing

Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peers Store

16011 Concord Hill Road

Marthasville, MO 63357

(636) 932-4655

Free and Open to the Public.



Virtual Book Event

Thursday, June 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Subterranean Books

6275 Delmar Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63130

(314) 862-6100

Free and Open to the Public. Will switch to an in-person presentation if possible.



Book Signing

Saturday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Wildwood

Wildwood Town Center

In and around 216 Plaza Drive

Wildwood, MO 63040

Free and Open to the Public.



ABOUT THE BOOK

Title: Katy Trail: A Guided Tour Through History,

Author: Kathy Schrenk

Size: 8.5 x 11

Binding: Softcover

Pages: 48

ISBN: 9781681063034

Price: $15



