ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place at their Rock Hill location on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for Girls Inc. of St. Louis. Funds raised will assist the nonprofit’s after-school programming, summer programing, transportation costs, and much more. The restaurant’s indoor dining remains closed for now. They still offer heated patio service, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $245,449 to local nonprofit organizations.

“Girls Inc. is incredibly grateful to Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria for dedicating an entire day of their profits for our efforts,” said Cheryl Jones, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of St. Louis. “Donations like these allow for our girls to be uplifted, empowered, and inspired to become the leaders of tomorrow through our programs.”

The mission of Girls Inc. of St. Louis is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing educational, recreational, and cultural programs to them in a safe environment, enabling them to raise their aspirations and realize their potential. Originally established in 1981 as the Girls Club of Soulard, the nonprofit has a rich and successful history of being the only organization that offers programming in an all-girl environment.

To learn more about Girls Inc. of St. Louis, please visit them at www.girlsincstl.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

