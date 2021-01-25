ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is announcing the expansion of their frozen business, which will consist of the revamping of Chef Katie Collier’s old Vero Pasto space and building of “Katie’s Frozen Headquarters.” This expansion will help them keep up with their growing production needs for Dierbergs Markets, curbside pickup, and nationwide shipping, test and market new frozen and fresh products, and relieve their restaurants' kitchens when dining rooms can fully open again.

Construction will begin in February and is expected to last a few months. During this time, Katie’s Pizza will pause website sales that ship across the country. They will only be able to produce enough for Dierbergs Markets and limited curbside pickup. The last day to order a frozen pizza to be shipped will be Monday, Feb. 1, until Katie’s Frozen Headquarters officially opens.

“As difficult and heartbreaking as this year has been for our world and industry, we are grateful for all we have learned, how much we have grown, and hopeful that 2021 will be better for all,” said Katie Collier, co-owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “Thank you again for all of your support and a very special thank you to our team! I’ll never be able to express how impressive they are and how much I love them. This expansion is really about you and them. Thank you!”

Collier and her team began making and selling frozen pizzas during the pandemic to survive COVID-19 restrictions on dine-in restaurants and keep their entire staff employed. They have worked hard over the last several months to improve their new frozen products while learning about the industry.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

