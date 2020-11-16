ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is announcing their plans to give back ahead of Thanksgiving by donating 500 frozen pizzas, in one day, to five local area food banks. They will also host Giveback Tuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 24 for Stella's Wish in Rock Hill through limited patio seating and curbside pickup. Indoor dining is closed until further notice due to new St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions.

With each frozen pizza order, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria donates a frozen pizza to a local area food bank. Recipients will include Operation Food Search, St. Patrick Center, St. Louis Area Foodbank, Isaiah 58, and OASIS Food Pantry.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $241,023 to local nonprofit organizations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stella's Wish is a nonprofit that grants wishes for adults who were diagnosed with a life-threatening, Stage-4 cancer. Since the pandemic began, their funds have limited them to granting one wish each month, compared to three a month in 2019. The money raised from Giveback Tuesday will help them grant more wishes.

Fully funded by sponsors, donors, and fundraisers, Stella’s Wish began granting wishes in Missouri, but is now able to grant wishes across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.stellaswish.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

To see how Katie's is continuing to pivot with the new county restrictions, please visit their latest update on Facebook.

More like this: