ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is planning their next Giveback Tuesday event in Town & Country for Tuesday, August 25, where Saint Louis Crisis Nursery will be the sole recipient. This nonprofit has been a national leader in child abuse and neglect prevention for 34 years, offering crisis intervention and support to help high-risk families with children from birth to age 12.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $236,195 to local nonprofit organizations.

“In our 34-year history, we have protected and preserved the childhoods of more than 120,000 girls and boys,” said Jane Beckman, communications director of Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. “Thanks to donors like Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, nearly 5,000 will stay safe at the Crisis Nursery this year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Saint Louis Crisis Nursery is committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Funds raised from Giveback Tuesday will help the organization provide short-term care for young children in a safe and nurturing environment, along with the following programs:

24-Hour Helpline: Immediate access to trauma-informed crisis intervention and targeted resource referrals for families in crisis.

Crisis Care: 24-hour emergency care for children in a nurturing, trauma-responsive environment.

Family Empowerment Program: Strength-based counseling, coordinated case management, and parenting support available to families in their homes.

Community Outreach: Community engagement events and activities designed to introduce families to SLCN and meet basic needs.

Art & Play Therapy: Offers children the opportunity to learn new coping skills and work through past trauma using their natural language.

Latino Outreach Program: Offers specialized case management, crisis intervention, counseling, and parenting support to Spanish-speaking families.

For more information on Saint Louis Crisis Nursery, please visit www.crisisnurserykids.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

More like this: