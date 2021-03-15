ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will host their next Giveback Tuesday on March 23 in Rock Hill for Dogs for Our Brave. Funds raised will go towards the nonprofit’s service dogs that are training to assist veterans. It costs $28,000 to train one dog in their program over the course of 18 months. Rock Hill’s dining room is now open at 50% capacity for lunch and dinner hours. Curbside pickup and limited patio service will also be available

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $248,849 to local nonprofit organizations.

Dogs for Our Brave’s mission is to provide professionally trained service dogs at no cost to veterans who have suffered debilitating injury or illness while in service to our country. Their goal is to use rescue dogs at every opportunity, thus saving two lives at once. In order to fully realize their mission without adding financial burden, they also provide a continuum of free support that covers all food, veterinary care, and pharmaceuticals for the life of the dog.

"It doesn't matter how long you have your disability, you always have your good days and bad days,” said former U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Chris Roseberry, a veteran who received a service dog from Dogs for Our Brave. “Gabby has helped me brace, retrieve things, and push buttons to open doors. When I have nightmares, she has learned to hop on the bed, lick my face to wake me up, and she stays there until I sit up. She's been amazing. Her and I are a perfect fit."

To learn more about Dogs for Our Brave, please visit their website at www.dfob.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

