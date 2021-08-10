ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, August 24 in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Sunnyhill, a nonprofit that provides tailored residential, recreational, and educational opportunities for children and adults (ages 4 to 85) with developmental disabilities.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $266,354 to local nonprofit organizations.

Sunnyhill will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday for purchasing tools, classes, or life experiences to help those they support gain independence in their everyday lives. Residential support services range from a few hours a week to 24 hours a day, and can be conducted in a person’s natural home, a community-based home, or in one of their residential facilities. The company mission is to empower people to become productive citizens and achieve their own dreams.

The nonprofit’s goals are to foster:

- Independence

- Skill acquisition and development

- Community participation and inclusion

- Social skills and relationships

- Participation in meaningful activities

- A healthy and safe environment

Formally the Counsel for Extended Care, Sunnyhill was founded in 1978 by 18 Missouri families who wanted to create a world of opportunity for their children with developmental disabilities. Sunnyhill serves over 1,000 children and adults annually in six St. Louis metropolitan counties. To learn more about them, please visit https://www.sunnyhillinc.org/.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rock Hill’s dining room remains open at 50% capacity for lunch and dinner hours. Limited indoor dining in Town & Country is available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pickup and limited patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

