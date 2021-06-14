



ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, June 22 in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Special Spaces St. Louis, a nonprofit that creates dream bedroom makeovers for dependent children (ages two to 19) who are battling cancer.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $260,867 to local nonprofit organizations.

Special Spaces St. Louis will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday for creating their dream bedroom makeovers. All of their St. Louis volunteers are non-paid and complete each job in just one day. Their goal is to provide the children they serve with a safe place to recover, heal, sleep, and play.

Since 2012, Special Spaces has served the following counties in Missouri: St. Louis, Jefferson, St. Charles, select areas of Washington, Franklin, Warren, and Lincoln; as well as Monroe County and St. Clair County in Illinois.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Town and Country’s dining room is closed for lunch to accommodate for frozen pizza production while the new frozen headquarters is being built. Curbside pickup and patio service is available. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.co

