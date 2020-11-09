ST. LOUIS – Over the last nine months, Katie and Ted Collier have pivoted Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in order to accommodate for customers and thrive as local restauranteurs. They are now announcing additional updates to their business plans, including stronger COVID-19 precautions, a new winter menu, and changes to their frozen pizza website.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria recently installed a GeoPlasma filtration system at each location, Town & Country and Rock Hill, that are proven to combat COVID-19. They have also redesigned their dining rooms and bars for social distancing, while adding heaters on their patios and planning for open-air/heated tents.

In addition, they have unveiled a winter menu with 12 new items, including Paccheri Bolognese, Truffle Burrata, Pear + Prosciutto Pizza, and more. A brand-new frozen pizza menu is now available along with updates to the current website. This includes an online holiday pop up shop that delivers locally. 100% of delivery charges will be allocated directly to their in-house delivery team.

Article continues after sponsor message

All frozen orders are also now available for curbside pickup. Customers can text the restaurant upon arrival and a staff member will deliver their order to their car. Same-day online ordering for catering with delivery will be available throughout the holidays as well.

Giveback Tuesday will still take place on Nov. 24 in Rock Hill, featuring a new nonprofit organization. An update will be released later this month.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

More like this: