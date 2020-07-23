ST. LOUIS –Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria(KPPO) is announcing their partnership with Beets & Bones, an organic cold press juice and bone broth company, on a custom, healthy juice elixir. This product is now free to all guests, including curbside pickup orders, to help protect and improve their immunity systems.

“This is an extra creative step that we are taking during the health crisis to support the well-being of our guests and staff,” said co-owner and chef Katie Collier. “We believe in the power of foods to heal and protect.”

Designed specifically for KPPO, ingredients include:

Article continues after sponsor message

Kale Tuscan

Parsley Italian

Pear

Orange

Vegan probiotic

Ginger

Lemon

KPPO has been pivoting the way they do business to protect their guests and staff through service. They will now be contributing by providing special superfood juices with each order. The healthy juice elixir will also be available to all KPPO staff.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

More like this: