ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosted a special Giveback Event this past Saturday and Sunday. All proceeds from both Rock Hill and Town and Country locations were donated to Nature Conservancy and Ocean Conservancy. This special event was in honor of Katie Collier’s late father, Tom Lee, to celebrate his birthday and his passion for protecting the environment.

"Today KPPO will be donating $15,000 to @nature_org & @oceanconservancy thanks to your overwhelming support of our weekend birthday GIVEBACK in honor of my Dad! Huge! We can’t thank you all enough for stopping by this weekend in support of our beautiful world and my Dad’s memory. It was an awesome weekend full of love and spirit!" said owner Katie Collier.

Of the $15,000 donated, $7,500 went to Nature Conservancy, and $7,500 went to Ocean Conservancy. Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $281,354.00 to local nonprofit organizations.

Ocean Conservancy’s mission is to protect the ocean from today’s greatest global challenges, and Nature Conservancy’s mission is to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends. To learn more about these nonprofits, please visit https://www.nature.org/en-us/ and https://oceanconservancy.org/.

The August Giveback Tuesday will take place Tuesday, August 24 at the Town & Country location. Funds raised from that day will be donated to Sunnyhill, a nonprofit that provides tailored residential, recreational, and educational opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities. To learn more about Sunnyhill, please visit https://www.sunnyhillinc.org/.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service are also available. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

