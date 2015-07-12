Katie Maxwell has loved to dance since she was a little girl and recently it paid big dividends when she received a scholarship to attend college at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

On her signing day, Maxwell was ecstatic at her decision.

“I looked at the University of Minnesota and Lindenwood both because of their dance programs,” she said. “I liked Lindenwood’s campus and dance program. I was impressed by their team, which is one of the best in the nation.”

Maxwell was a member of the EHS dance team that won several state titles during her four-year career. Maxwell also she won a title in jazz, lyrical and hip-hop her senior year.

“It has been fun,” Maxwell said of her dance career at EHS.

Article continues after sponsor message

Maxwell is a dance instructor and choreographer at Fitness and Fun in Bethalto. She said she wants to teach and choreograph dance when she graduates from college.

Lisa Stark, one of Katie’s coaches, said Katie is an “amazing all-around dancer.” Katie made the EHS varsity dance team as a freshman.

“She has been our rock of the team,” Stark said of Katie, who was team captain.

Hillary Duncan, the head coach and Stark agreed that Katie will be exceptionally missed on the Edwardsville dance team. She was a true leader of the team, the two coaches said.

Katie said dancing is the only sport she ever wanted to do and she said she loves every part of it.

“My mom and dad helped keep my dream going,” she said, expressing her support to her parents for all their support over the years.

More like this: