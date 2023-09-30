ALTON - Marquette’s Katie Johnson has been a star for the Explorers in both cross country and track and field now for multiple years.

Recently, she was the first-place individual in a girls' meet with Jersey, MCHS, Southwestern, Maryville Christian and Gillespie in a time of 22:02 for three miles.

In an interview after one of her successful races, she said: "I feel really good about the season so far. In the first three meets, I dropped time."

Katie is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire, Inc., Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic.

Johnson looks to eclipse 22 minutes for three miles by the end of the season and finish high in post-season competition.

"I enjoy the races, but sometimes practices can be hard," she said. "I enjoy being a leader on the team and it is my senior year, so it is really important to be a leader."

Johnson is an Explorers' track star and is a fixture on the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 relays and middle to longer distances.

"I love all my teammates," she said. "It is a small team. We all know each other so well. We try to get as many people as we can to join the team. All the girls on our team are close and push each other."

Congrats to Katie on her recognition as a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month.

