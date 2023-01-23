ATCHISON, Kan. - Katie Baumgarten of Alton, has graduated Summa Cum Laude from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education. Most of the graduates walked during the college's Commencement Exercises on May 14, 2022, during which they heard from Bishop Robert Baron, founder of Word on Fire Ministries and the Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota.

Article continues after sponsor message

The college graduated 79 students at the end of the fall academic semester on December 12, 2022.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America's Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.

More like this: