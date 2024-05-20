Kathy's Corner released this statement about the closure:

"Dear customers, friends, and family, it is with much sadness and relief that effective this Friday (May 24th), Kathy's Corner will be closing indefinitely. I have spent my entire life in the restaurant business and have given the last 15 years of my life to my own business. We've had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

"As any small business owner does. I am ready to retire and enjoy life by spending more time with my family. With this being said, if anyone has any gift certificates and/or charge accounts, feel free to use them this week.

"With the short notice, I do apologize and will honor any gift certificates until June 30, 2024, with full cash refunds. Please call the restaurant with any questions you might have."

Kathy's Corner closed with the following: "I appreciate all the support this far, and I am ready for my next chapter in life. With much love, Kathy Nolan.