GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Kathleen McCracken from Edwardsville has received the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.

For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, called 1st Annual Joe Meyer Memorial Shoot, Kathleen addressed the lack of a high school trapshooting invitational in her area. She took the necessary steps to plan and coordinate a shoot in memory of an avid trap shooter and supporter of the Edwardsville High School Trap Club, Joe Meyer. The shoot was a success, and Edwardsville High School Trap Club has agreed to continue this annual event in the future. In addition to the shoot, Kathleen presented at various Girl Scout meetings to inform and educate Girl Scout volunteers about the council’s trap program so that more girls can have the opportunity to participate in this sport.

Through her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Kathleen gained valuable leadership skills that she’ll be able to use throughout her life.

“I have learned that I love public speaking and giving presentations,” states Kathleen. “I have also learned that event planning is very stressful, but the satisfaction after the event makes it all worth it,” Kathleen added.

Kathleen is the daughter of John and Stacey McCracken. She is currently a junior at Edwardsville High School and has been a Girl Scout for 12 years.

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, recognizes a Girl Scout's commitment to excellence as she develops skills and values to meet present and future challenges in her life. To earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, a Girl Scout Senior or Girl Scout Ambassador must design and carry out a project that fulfills a need within a girl’s community, creates change, and is sustainable. The project must be completed with a suggested minimum of 80 hours of work. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls earn the prestigious Gold Award.

