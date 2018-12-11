EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has announced that Katherine V. Charles has joined the firm as an attorney. Charles will be working at the New York office of Gori Julian & Associates in the practice area of asbestos litigation.

Charles graduated from The City College of the City University of New York in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts in Black Studies and a Minor in Psychology, with a concentration in Political Science. Shortly after graduation, she attended New England Law in Boston where she graduated in 2015. While in law school, Charles held various leadership positions including but not limited to President of the Black Law Students Association Chapter, Assistant Editor-in-Chief of the Due Process Legal Paper and mentor to incoming students.

Dedication to both community involvement and academia led her to receive the following awards during law school: Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association’s Honorable Reginald Lindsay’s Public Service and New England Law Boston’s Dean Timothy J. Cronin Memorial Award. She is looking forward to her new position with Gori Julian & Associates.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

