Katherine and Stanley Lutz of Godfrey will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary October 12, 2017.

Lutz, and the former Katherine Heafner, were married October 12, 1957 at Evangelical United Church of Christ, on Henry Street in Alton, by Rev. Leonard F. Todd.

Both Katherine and Stanley retired from Olin Corp. after 35 years of service.

They are parents of Debra and Kenneth Whitten of Punta Gorda, Florida, and have 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grand children. Their family will be celebrating with the couple.

